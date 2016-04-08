About this strain
Rip City Purps is a mostly indica hybrid from Alphakronic Genes that pays homage to Portland, Oregon, the city where they got their start. By using their own hybrid Gobstopper, itself a cross of Purple Urkle and Sin City Kush, and then backcrossing it with the Purple Urkle, AKG has created a seed line that adds better production, faster veg times, and some floral notes to the dense, dank-grape flavored buds of the Purple Urkle. An indica designed for the Pacific Northwest, this line will do well outdoors and is resistant to powdery mildew.
Rip City Purps effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
83% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Cramps
33% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!