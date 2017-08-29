About this strain
Tillamook Strawberry is a mash-up between Alphakronik Genes and Dark Horse Genetics for AKG’s Collaboration Series. Described by the breeder as the “diesel lover’s dream,” Tillamook Strawberry smells like a gas station in a strawberry field. The strain’s foliage is deep green with tight buds and the effects are bright yet soothing, promoting focus and relaxation. Utilize Tillamook Strawberry to improve your mood and counter depression and anxiety.
Tillamook Strawberry effects
Reported by real people like you
41 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
51% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
PTSD
17% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
