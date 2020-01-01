We are hear to help. Start Growing Smarter today with our suite of services. Flora Consulting specializes in designing superior cultivation centers for commercial growers. Our centers implement Flora's enlightened approach to cultivating cannabis allowing growers to achieve high yields of potent cannabis. At Flora Consulting, we believe that the Cannabis Industry grows & thrives because of collaborative efforts between companies and innovators. Beyond our Cultivation Services, we strive to build bridges between a wide variety of established companies, specialists, and incoming investors. Contact us with your idea and we will work with you on finding your place in the industry along side our network of affiliates and resources. At the heart of Flora's unique cultivation process is persistent attention to consistency. Maintaining consistency in every aspect of our service maintains trust and confidence in business owners as well as personal growers."