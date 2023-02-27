About this product
Apple Runtz by FloraCal Farms is made with genetics stemming from Apple Fritter and Runtz, with resulting feature flavors of gas and sweetness, followed by tartness on the exhale. Floracal's team of master cultivators hand-select the finest genetics and cater their small-batch, sustainable farming techniques to each cultivar’s unique needs. They utilize 100% renewable energy to help produce sophisticated, terpene-rich products that invoke robust, one-of-a-kind experiences for our friends and community.
--
Breeder: ABF
Lineage: Apple Fritter x Runtz;
Aroma: Crisp green apple and sweet candied Zkittlez
Taste: Gas and sweetness, followed by tartness on the exhale
Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Limonene
Effect: Indica-leaning Hybrid
--
Hand-grown, expertly cared for, and lovingly trimmed by hand, we offer flower exactly as Mother Nature intended. You can always expect beautifully manicured bud harvested right off the vine.
--
About this brand
FloraCal Farms
FloraCal delivers a first-class cannabis experience, offering exotic strains and distinct highs to the community of experienced smokers. Born on the West coast, we honor our roots and the principles of quality cannabis farming instilled by our founders. We’re committed to rigorous pheno-hunting and small-batch cultivation practices that yield only the best results. We hand-trim and expertly care for every flower, making sure only the very best go to market. Above all else, we strive to honor strain expression, making sure every trichome, aroma, and perfect bud gets to an excited smoker. This ensures that every consumer experiences the plant exactly as Mother Nature intended.
State License(s)
CCL18-0002186