Apple Tartz is a hybrid cannabis strain that crosses Apple Fritter and Runtz. Bred by Clearwater Genetics, Apple Tartz tastes like tart sour apple and creamy berry gas. Some detect similarities to cookie dough or Apple Jacks cereal, and note a hint of cinnamon spice. Apple Tartz is a gorgeous strain that's sure to draw your attention, and its hybrid, euphoric effects are relaxing but balanced. It's a great option for both chill evenings and morning wake and bakes. (Leafly)
Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics
Lineage: Animal Mints X Apple Fritter Aroma: Sweet orchard fruits and gas
Taste: Sweet orchard fruits and gas
Terpenes: Limonene, Ocimene, Linalool
Effect: Indica-leaning Hybrid
Hand-grown, expertly cared for, and lovingly trimmed by professionals, we offer flower exactly as Mother Nature intended. You can always expect beautifully manicured bud harvested right off the vine.
FloraCal Farms
FloraCal delivers a first-class cannabis experience, offering exotic strains and distinct highs to the community of experienced smokers. Born on the West coast, we honor our roots and the principles of quality cannabis farming instilled by our founders. We’re committed to rigorous pheno-hunting and small-batch cultivation practices that yield only the best results. We hand-trim and expertly care for every flower, making sure only the very best go to market. Above all else, we strive to honor strain expression, making sure every trichome, aroma, and perfect bud gets to an excited smoker. This ensures that every consumer experiences the plant exactly as Mother Nature intended.
CCL18-0002186