Blulato is a powerhouse combination of two incredibly loud indica dominant strains that needed to be brought together. We started with the blueberry muffin aroma of the Ace Rothstein cut of Sin Mint Cookies and mixed the putrid racetrack gas of Dr. Zappz’s squat gelato 33 S1 pheno to create this electrifying new indica icon. The results of this mashup are greasy trichome covered flowers with vibrant hues of blue, purple, and black scattered throughout. The exotic flavor of the Blulato rewards the palette with hits of grape, berry, and gas. Relax and take the edge off.



Dominance: Indica

Lineage: Gelato 33 S1 x Sin Mint Cookies

Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Ocimene, Caryophyllene

Aromas: Blueberry, Diesel

Flavor: Fruity, Gas