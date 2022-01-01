About this product
The love child of the world famous Gelato 41 and London Pound Cake, “Candy Rain” is one of the most beautiful purple flowers that we have ever seen. Every hue of the color purple is represented, ranging from the darkest deep violet to the lightest lavender. Grape candy and your favorite fruity cereal flavors and aromas will leave you questioning how it is possible for cannabis to taste and smell this incredible. Pick up the Candy Rain today and put yourself in a purple state of mind.
Dominance: Sativa
Lineage: Gelato #41 x London Pound Cake
Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, & Humulene
Aromas: Sweet, Floral
Flavor: Candied Grapes, Sweet Berries
About this brand
FloraCal Farms
Deeply rooted in Sonoma County, FloraCal® Farms is California’s premier purveyor of premium cannabis flower. Our team of master cultivators hand select the finest genetics and cater our small-batch, sustainable farming techniques to each cultivar’s unique needs. We utilize 100% renewable energy to help produce sophisticated, terpene rich products that invoke robust, one-of-a-kind experiences for our friends and community.