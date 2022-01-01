The love child of the world famous Gelato 41 and London Pound Cake, “Candy Rain” is one of the most beautiful purple flowers that we have ever seen. Every hue of the color purple is represented, ranging from the darkest deep violet to the lightest lavender. Grape candy and your favorite fruity cereal flavors and aromas will leave you questioning how it is possible for cannabis to taste and smell this incredible. Pick up the Candy Rain today and put yourself in a purple state of mind.



Dominance: Sativa

Lineage: Gelato #41 x London Pound Cake

Dominant Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, & Humulene

Aromas: Sweet, Floral

Flavor: Candied Grapes, Sweet Berries