Gastro Pop, bred from crossing Apples & Bananas with Grape Gasoline, is one of the latest and greatest pheos from 2022. Bred by Compound, hunted by Floracal, Floracal found 5 winners from their batch. Lucky #7 was chosen for Floracal's menu for it's beautiful clor and pungent grape gassy nose. One puff of this flower and your mouth with be salivating for more.
Breeder: Compound Genetics
Lineage: Apples and Bananas x Grape Gasoline
Aroma: Crisp apple, green banana, and gas
Taste: Sweet creamy oatmeal w/fruit, and Gas
Effect: Indica-leaning hybrid
Terpenes: β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linolool
Hand-grown, expertly cared for, and lovingly trimmed by professionals, we offer flower exactly as Mother Nature intended. You can always expect beautifully manicured bud harvested right off the vine.
FloraCal Farms
FloraCal delivers a first-class cannabis experience, offering exotic strains and distinct highs to the community of experienced smokers. Born on the West coast, we honor our roots and the principles of quality cannabis farming instilled by our founders. We’re committed to rigorous pheno-hunting and small-batch cultivation practices that yield only the best results. We hand-trim and expertly care for every flower, making sure only the very best go to market. Above all else, we strive to honor strain expression, making sure every trichome, aroma, and perfect bud gets to an excited smoker. This ensures that every consumer experiences the plant exactly as Mother Nature intended.
CCL18-0002186