Kush Mints was Floracal's #1 strain from 2020-2021. We retired her for a year but brought her back into the lineup after multiple requests to bring her back! Euphoria never tasted so good. Introducing a full bodied indica that takes relaxation to a whole new level, Kush Mints. Breed from the lineage of Kush Mints and Wedding Cake to produce an ideal indica for restful weekend afternoons. Featuring dominant terpenes of Limonene, b-Caryophyllene, and b-Myrcene developing a palate of earthy notes and sweet cake. The effects of this indica come on gently with an initial relaxed euphoria that makes way for a more tranquil state of mind. Kush Mints is your next go-to loud indica from FloraCal.

Lineage: Bubba Kush bx1 x Animal Mints

Aroma: Hard candy shell sweetness, and savory onion/garlic and fuel notes as well

Taste: Sweet dough, mint, and gas

Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene

Made from trichomes shaken directly off the leaves, our concentrates excel in aroma, flavor, and (of course) potency. An innovative, solventless, ice-water extraction technique preserves the unique elements of each strain, ensuring a well-rounded and nuanced high every single session. ​

