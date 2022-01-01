About this product
The first whiff will have you questioning if someone just broke out the lemon scented furniture polish. The fruity lemon flavor of the Lemoncello is reminiscent of a hard lemon candy that one might find tucked away in grandma’s wooden roll top desk to curb an urgent sweet tooth craving. Scoop this pheno up when it is time to be creative or joke around with your pals.
FloraCal delivers a first-class cannabis experience, offering exotic strains and distinct highs to the community of experienced smokers. Born on the West coast, we honor our roots and the principles of quality cannabis farming instilled by our founders. We’re committed to rigorous pheno-hunting and small-batch cultivation practices that yield only the best results. We hand-trim and expertly care for every flower, making sure only the very best go to market. Above all else, we strive to honor strain expression, making sure every trichome, aroma, and perfect bud gets to an excited smoker. This ensures that every consumer experiences the plant exactly as Mother Nature intended.