This cut of Platinum OG is a legendary strain that has been passed down from farmer to farmer in Sonoma County and was a staple during the OG Era of Cannabis. Platinum is all fuel with hints of that lemon cirtus that opens up your third eye and all of your senses. One puff of this and it takes you back to the legendary days of the Wild West.

Lineage: Master Kush X OG

Aroma: Piney scent with a whiff of cirtus aroma and the gasy funk of a redwood forest

Taste: Smoke on the inhale is ever so subtly sweet like a sugar cookie. It coats your tongue with soft

Terpenes: Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene

Hand-grown, expertly cared for, and lovingly trimmed by professionals, we offer flower exactly as Mother Nature intended. You can always expect beautifully manicured bud harvested right off the vine. ​

