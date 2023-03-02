About this product
This cut of Platinum OG is a legendary strain that has been passed down from farmer to farmer in Sonoma County and was a staple during the OG Era of Cannabis. Platinum is all fuel with hints of that lemon cirtus that opens up your third eye and all of your senses. One puff of this and it takes you back to the legendary days of the Wild West.
--
Lineage: Master Kush X OG
Aroma: Piney scent with a whiff of cirtus aroma and the gasy funk of a redwood forest
Taste: Smoke on the inhale is ever so subtly sweet like a sugar cookie. It coats your tongue with soft
Terpenes: Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene
--
Hand-grown, expertly cared for, and lovingly trimmed by professionals, we offer flower exactly as Mother Nature intended. You can always expect beautifully manicured bud harvested right off the vine.
--
Lineage: Master Kush X OG
Aroma: Piney scent with a whiff of cirtus aroma and the gasy funk of a redwood forest
Taste: Smoke on the inhale is ever so subtly sweet like a sugar cookie. It coats your tongue with soft
Terpenes: Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, Limonene
--
Hand-grown, expertly cared for, and lovingly trimmed by professionals, we offer flower exactly as Mother Nature intended. You can always expect beautifully manicured bud harvested right off the vine.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
FloraCal Farms
FloraCal delivers a first-class cannabis experience, offering exotic strains and distinct highs to the community of experienced smokers. Born on the West coast, we honor our roots and the principles of quality cannabis farming instilled by our founders. We’re committed to rigorous pheno-hunting and small-batch cultivation practices that yield only the best results. We hand-trim and expertly care for every flower, making sure only the very best go to market. Above all else, we strive to honor strain expression, making sure every trichome, aroma, and perfect bud gets to an excited smoker. This ensures that every consumer experiences the plant exactly as Mother Nature intended.
State License(s)
CCL18-0002186