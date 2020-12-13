About this product
Rollins effects
Reported by real people like you
63 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
79% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
71% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
63% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
