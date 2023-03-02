About this product
Rollins is a gem from one of the first pheno hunts Floracal ever did. The Swamp Boy seeds were bought from the Emerald Cup in 2017 and was a staple strain for 4 years. Floracal retired the strain but realized there is always a place in the menu for the legend -Rollins. This strain is crossed with Lemon Tree S1 and the Nigerian reversal to create a euphoric citrus smell with notes of lemon and fuel. This strain known for its uplifting and energetic effects, making it a great choce for social or outdoor activity.
Lineage: Lemon Tree S1 x Nigerian
Aroma: Strong pinesol w/lemon & fuel undertones
Taste: Smooth smoke w/lemon zest
Terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene
Hand-grown, expertly cared for, and lovingly trimmed by professionals, we offer flower exactly as Mother Nature intended. You can always expect beautifully manicured bud harvested right off the vine.
About this brand
FloraCal Farms
FloraCal delivers a first-class cannabis experience, offering exotic strains and distinct highs to the community of experienced smokers. Born on the West coast, we honor our roots and the principles of quality cannabis farming instilled by our founders. We’re committed to rigorous pheno-hunting and small-batch cultivation practices that yield only the best results. We hand-trim and expertly care for every flower, making sure only the very best go to market. Above all else, we strive to honor strain expression, making sure every trichome, aroma, and perfect bud gets to an excited smoker. This ensures that every consumer experiences the plant exactly as Mother Nature intended.
State License(s)
CCL18-0002186