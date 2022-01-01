About this product
Sweet, smooth and buttery, this potent hybrid leads with a distinctly delectable note of cake batter followed by a subtle, savory undertone. The flower is so trichome-laden that a silver sheen seems to float over delicate hits of purple. This rich and earthy cross of Triangle Kush and Animal Mints adds complex notes to an already dense experience. Measuring at THC levels of 30% or more, Sonoma Cake is a powerful flower that is favored for cerebral stimulation, pain relief and an overall uplifting effect.
Lineage: Wedding Cake bx1; Seed Junky Genetics
Aroma: Fuel, earthiness, and classic OG flavor, differentiating FloraCal’s offering from other cultivators’ Wedding Cake flower, which tend to feature more sweet, vanilla cream notes.
Taste: Mid-octane fuel, orange zest and sage nose, crisp palate-cleansing finish
Effect: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
About this brand
FloraCal Farms
Deeply rooted in Sonoma County, FloraCal® Farms is California’s premier purveyor of premium cannabis flower. Our team of master cultivators hand select the finest genetics and cater our small-batch, sustainable farming techniques to each cultivar’s unique needs. We utilize 100% renewable energy to help produce sophisticated, terpene rich products that invoke robust, one-of-a-kind experiences for our friends and community.