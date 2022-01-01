Sweet, smooth and buttery, this potent hybrid leads with a distinctly delectable note of cake batter followed by a subtle, savory undertone. The flower is so trichome-laden that a silver sheen seems to float over delicate hits of purple. This rich and earthy cross of Triangle Kush and Animal Mints adds complex notes to an already dense experience. Measuring at THC levels of 30% or more, Sonoma Cake is a powerful flower that is favored for cerebral stimulation, pain relief and an overall uplifting effect.



Lineage: Wedding Cake bx1; Seed Junky Genetics

Aroma: Fuel, earthiness, and classic OG flavor, differentiating FloraCal’s offering from other cultivators’ Wedding Cake flower, which tend to feature more sweet, vanilla cream notes.

Taste: Mid-octane fuel, orange zest and sage nose, crisp palate-cleansing finish

Effect: Indica-Dominant Hybrid