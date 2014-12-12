Loading…
FloraCal Farms

Royal Flush

SativaTHC 17%CBD

Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics
Lineage: Wedding Cake x Sunset Sherbert bx1
Aroma: Ripened stone-fruits, apple, pear, and tart cherry; Fuel on the back end.
Taste: Sweet, fermenting fruit and gas
Effect: Indica-Leaning Hybrid

Sonoma Coma effects

21 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
47% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
