FloraCal Farms
Royal Flush
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Breeder: Seed Junky Genetics
Lineage: Wedding Cake x Sunset Sherbert bx1
Aroma: Ripened stone-fruits, apple, pear, and tart cherry; Fuel on the back end.
Taste: Sweet, fermenting fruit and gas
Effect: Indica-Leaning Hybrid
Sonoma Coma effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
38% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
47% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
38% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
