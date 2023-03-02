About this product
White Lightning (known as Red Bullz) is a cross of Grape Gas and White Runtz and one of the hottest strains of 2022. The grape candy scent immediately has your leaning in for more as you try to put your finger on "that terp profile.". The aroma is wrapped up like a gift of grape confections with tropical, spice, and fuel notes. One toke of this and your energy levels have been replenished instantaneously.
Lineage: White Runtz x Grape Gasoline
Aroma: Sweet Gas with a purple Zkittles undertone
Taste: Smooth grape dessert with tropical spice and fuel notes
Terpenes: Myrcene, Linolool, Limonene
Hand-grown, expertly cared for, and lovingly trimmed by professionals, we offer flower exactly as Mother Nature intended. You can always expect beautifully manicured bud harvested right off the vine.
About this brand
FloraCal Farms
FloraCal delivers a first-class cannabis experience, offering exotic strains and distinct highs to the community of experienced smokers. Born on the West coast, we honor our roots and the principles of quality cannabis farming instilled by our founders. We’re committed to rigorous pheno-hunting and small-batch cultivation practices that yield only the best results. We hand-trim and expertly care for every flower, making sure only the very best go to market. Above all else, we strive to honor strain expression, making sure every trichome, aroma, and perfect bud gets to an excited smoker. This ensures that every consumer experiences the plant exactly as Mother Nature intended.
State License(s)
CCL18-0002186