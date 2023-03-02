White Lightning (known as Red Bullz) is a cross of Grape Gas and White Runtz and one of the hottest strains of 2022. The grape candy scent immediately has your leaning in for more as you try to put your finger on "that terp profile.". The aroma is wrapped up like a gift of grape confections with tropical, spice, and fuel notes. One toke of this and your energy levels have been replenished instantaneously.

Lineage: White Runtz x Grape Gasoline

Aroma: Sweet Gas with a purple Zkittles undertone

Taste: Smooth grape dessert with tropical spice and fuel notes

Terpenes: Myrcene, Linolool, Limonene

Hand-grown, expertly cared for, and lovingly trimmed by professionals, we offer flower exactly as Mother Nature intended. You can always expect beautifully manicured bud harvested right off the vine. ​

