About this product
White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress. (Leafly)
Lineage: Gelato X Zkittlez
Aroma: Sweet and sour fruit with a light touch of citrus
Taste: Earthy citrus overtone that's accented by fresh sweet fruits
Effect: Hybrid
Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, B-Caryophyllene
Hand-grown, expertly cared for, and lovingly trimmed by professionals, we offer flower exactly as Mother Nature intended. You can always expect beautifully manicured bud harvested right off the vine.
About this brand
FloraCal Farms
FloraCal delivers a first-class cannabis experience, offering exotic strains and distinct highs to the community of experienced smokers. Born on the West coast, we honor our roots and the principles of quality cannabis farming instilled by our founders. We’re committed to rigorous pheno-hunting and small-batch cultivation practices that yield only the best results. We hand-trim and expertly care for every flower, making sure only the very best go to market. Above all else, we strive to honor strain expression, making sure every trichome, aroma, and perfect bud gets to an excited smoker. This ensures that every consumer experiences the plant exactly as Mother Nature intended.
State License(s)
CCL18-0002186