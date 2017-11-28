About this product
Natural, Food Grade
Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts
Create your own strain profile
Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances
Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal
Apple Jack is a mildly energizing strain that was bred by crossing Jack Herer and White Widow. The Apple Jack terpene profile possesses an aroma that does the name justice – baked sweet apples backed by hints of skunk and earth.
Profile: Apple, sweet, skunk
Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts
Create your own strain profile
Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances
Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal
Apple Jack is a mildly energizing strain that was bred by crossing Jack Herer and White Widow. The Apple Jack terpene profile possesses an aroma that does the name justice – baked sweet apples backed by hints of skunk and earth.
Profile: Apple, sweet, skunk
About this strain
Apple Jack
Apple Jack is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Jack Herer and White Widow. This potent strain provides uplifting and soothing effects. Apple Jack is ideal for medical marijuana patients and consumers managing chronic pain or nausea. This strain features a flavor profile that is skunky and earthy with undertones of sliced apple.
Apple Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
85 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
43% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Floraplex Terpenes
Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results.
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.