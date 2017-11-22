About this product

Natural, Food Grade

Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts

Create your own strain profile

Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances



Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal



Banana Kush crosses Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. This West Coast strain has risen to fame over the years for its distinct taste and effects. The Banana Kush terpene profile lives up to its name with its banana smell and taste.



Profile: Sweet, fruity, tropical