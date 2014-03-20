About this product
Natural, Food Grade
Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts
Create your own strain profile
Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances
Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal
Blue Cheese is a cross between Cheese and Blueberry. The Blue Cheese terpene profile provides a pungent aroma that is primarily fruit and berries with cheese notes.
Profile: Fruit, berry, cheese
Blue Cheese
Blue Cheese is an indica cross created by crossing a Blueberry male with an original U.K. Cheese (a Skunk #1 phenotype) female. The sweet and savory smells of berry and blue cheese combine to create a creamy, unique flavor reminiscent of the original Cheese. The heavy effects will help you feel relaxed at the end of the day and can provide relief for muscle spasms, pain, and stress.
Blue Cheese effects
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
39% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Floraplex Terpenes
Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results.
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.
