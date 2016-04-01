About this product
Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts
Create your own strain profile
Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances
Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal
Blueberry AK, unsurprisingly, comes from crossing Blueberry and AK-47. The combination of these both popular and powerful strains results in a cross that packs a punch. The Blueberry AK terpene profile has a musky odor with berry undertones and tastes sweet or sometimes peppery.
Profile: Blueberry, sweet, skunk
As the name suggests, Blueberry AK is a hybrid strain that combines the indica-dominant Blueberry with the sativa-dominant AK-47, both popular and potent strains in their own right. Blueberry AK has a strong musky odor with undertones of berry, and flavors ranging from sweet Kush to the more peppery taste of the AK. The effects of this hybrid are both relaxing and upbeat, often inducing a case of the giggles, and people have used it to treat anxiety, depression, and pain.
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.