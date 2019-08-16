About this product
Natural, Food Grade
Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts
Create your own strain profile
Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances
Sizes: 5ml, 15ml, 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal
Cherry Pie came to be through the combination of Durban Poison and Granddaddy Purple. This strain is sometimes referred to as Cherry Kush. The Cherry Pie terpene profile comes with a signature scent of strong sweet berry and tart cherries backed by earthy undertones.
Profile: Sweet, berry, earthy
About this strain
Cherry Pie
Cherry Pie's parents are Granddaddy Purple and F1 Durb. With buds that are dense and full of orange hairs and a touch of purple, this hybrid strain smells of sweet and sour cherry pie. The effects have been known to come on in minutes and stick around for a couple hours.
Cherry Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
1,368 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
27% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Floraplex Terpenes
Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results.
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.
