Natural, Food Grade

Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts

Create your own strain profile

Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances



Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal



GSC is one of the most talked about strains coming out of California, and this strain has earned its fame by winning numerous awards. This strain is the result of crossing OG Kush and Durban Poison, and posses a terpene profile that greets you with a sweet, earthy aroma.



Profile: Earthy, sweet, pungent