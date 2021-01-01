About this product

Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal



Para-cymene is a colorless, transparent liquid terpene with a mild, pleasant odor described as sweet and somewhat citrusy. It is naturally occurring, organic compound that exists throughout much of nature but is predominantly found in cumin and thyme. Used as a flavoring, para-cymene can be found in cakes, beverages, and confections, and is also used for enhancing fragrances. Other manufactured goods that use para-cyceme include paints, furniture, and other consumer goods.



Para-cymene possesses antibacterial properties as displayed in a study that used the terpene to remove E.coli from contaminated apple juice. Once added to the apple juice, it reduced the E.coli lifespace at 4ºC from 19 days to 2 days. Para-cymene also reportedly exhibits antinociceptive and anti-inflammatory qualities. When applied to 50 samples of various mold, a terpene concentration containing para-cymene as its main ingredient, proved to be effective in fighting the mold, suggesting that this terpene is an effective antifungal agent.