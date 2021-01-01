About this product
Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal
Para-cymene is a colorless, transparent liquid terpene with a mild, pleasant odor described as sweet and somewhat citrusy. It is naturally occurring, organic compound that exists throughout much of nature but is predominantly found in cumin and thyme. Used as a flavoring, para-cymene can be found in cakes, beverages, and confections, and is also used for enhancing fragrances. Other manufactured goods that use para-cyceme include paints, furniture, and other consumer goods.
Para-cymene possesses antibacterial properties as displayed in a study that used the terpene to remove E.coli from contaminated apple juice. Once added to the apple juice, it reduced the E.coli lifespace at 4ºC from 19 days to 2 days. Para-cymene also reportedly exhibits antinociceptive and anti-inflammatory qualities. When applied to 50 samples of various mold, a terpene concentration containing para-cymene as its main ingredient, proved to be effective in fighting the mold, suggesting that this terpene is an effective antifungal agent.
About this brand
Floraplex Terpenes
Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results.
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.
