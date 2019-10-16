About this product
Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts
Create your own strain profile
Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances
Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal
Platinum OG was created by crossing Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. This strain has made a name for itself by packing a punch. The Platinum OG terpene profile delivers a musky pine and earthy aroma with notes of skunk and diesel. Its taste consists of crisp citrus and pine.
Profile: Pine, earth, diesel, citrus
About this strain
Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid strain asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.
About this brand
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.