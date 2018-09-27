About this product
Control the effect of your concentrates and extracts
Create your own strain profile
Enhance topicals, edibles and fragrances
Sizes: 1oz, 4oz, 8oz, 16oz, 32oz, 1gal
This uplifting strain was bred over the course of four years by combining NYC Diesel with Sour Diesel, resulting in a strain named Double Diesel, which was then crossed with Ferrari. The Sour Tsunami terpene profile takes most of its traits from its diesel parents; it possesses a distinct sweet, diesel fuel scent that is backed by earthy tones.
Profile: Diesel, sweet, earthy
About this strain
Sour Tsunami is a strain that became famous for being one of the first to be specifically bred for high CBD rather than THC content. The result is a strain that’s effective at treating pain and inflammation without producing a significant “high” that is linked to high THC. Lawrence Ringo of the Southern Humboldt Seed Collective bred this strain over four years of hard work by crossing Sour Diesel plants with NYC Diesel. This sativa-dominant hybrid flowers within 9 weeks, producing dense, dark green buds with dark green and purple-tinged leaves. The buds have a familiar musky diesel smell with sweet undertones.
About this brand
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.