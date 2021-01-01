About this product
Introducing our largest bundle of terpenes. This one is for those who want to take their craft to the next level. The pack includes every single isolated terpene we have to offer! Each terpene is included in the following sizes:
Alpha-Bisabolol - 4oz
Alpha-Phellandrene - 4oz
Alpha-Pinene - 8oz
Beta-Caryophyllene - 8oz
Beta-Pinene - 8oz
Citral - 4oz
Citronellol - 4oz
Eucalyptol - 4oz
Eugenol - 4oz
Gamma-Terpinene - 4oz
Geraniol - 4oz
Humulene - 4oz
Limonene - 8oz
Linalool - 4oz
Myrcene - 16oz
Ocimene - 4oz
Para-Cymene - 4oz
Terpineol - 4oz
Terpinolene - 8oz
Valencene - 1oz
Alpha-Bisabolol - 4oz
Alpha-Phellandrene - 4oz
Alpha-Pinene - 8oz
Beta-Caryophyllene - 8oz
Beta-Pinene - 8oz
Citral - 4oz
Citronellol - 4oz
Eucalyptol - 4oz
Eugenol - 4oz
Gamma-Terpinene - 4oz
Geraniol - 4oz
Humulene - 4oz
Limonene - 8oz
Linalool - 4oz
Myrcene - 16oz
Ocimene - 4oz
Para-Cymene - 4oz
Terpineol - 4oz
Terpinolene - 8oz
Valencene - 1oz
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Floraplex Terpenes
Floraplex Terpenes was created by a team of experts in essential oils, chemistry, and product formulation. We are passionate about terpenes and pharmacologically active secondary plant metabolites. Our team includes formulation experts, a phytochemist, and a chemist. We strive to be an industry leader, and to that end, our products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, allowing us to provide the best possible products and customer results.
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.
At Floraplex Terpenes we do more than formulate, prepare, and distribute highly concentrated, affordably priced, top-of-the-line terpene isolates, strain blends, sensory blends, and diluents. Our product catalogue is consistently being updated to offer new, unique, and custom ordered terpene products. We cater to businesses and individuals alike.