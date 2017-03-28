Florigen Organics
Acapulco Gold Cone Pre-Roll 0.75g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Acapulco Gold effects
453 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
