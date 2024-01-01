Baby Yoda | 1/2 Gram Joints | 7pk

by Florist Farms
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND
Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

ABOUT
Each pre roll pack contains 7 half-gram pre rolls for a total of 3.5 grams.

AROMA/FLAVOR
Citrus with herbal notes

Effects
This is a balanced hybrid.

About this strain

Baby Yoda, also known as "Grogu", is an adorable hybrid weed strain made by crossing Khalifa Kush and The Menthol. Its buds are the bright, swampy green of Yoda himself or a green lightsaber, with orange hairs and abundant golden trichomes. The effects of Baby Yoda are believed to be sedating and tingly. Reviewers on Leafly say this weed strain makes them feel aroused, uplifted, and focused, but it won’t team you up with a Mandalorian. Baby Yoda has 22% THC. The dominant terpenes are myrcene and caryophyllene, which give off a diesel, tobacco-laced nose with sweet notes. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Baby Yoda for help with stress. The original breeder of Baby Yoda is Compound Genetics.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Florist Farms
Florist Farms
Shop products
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
Notice a problem?Report this item