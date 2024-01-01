Banana Cream Cake | 1/2 Gram Joints | 7pk

by Florist Farms
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND
Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.



ABOUT
Each pre roll pack contains 7 half-gram pre rolls for a total of 3.5 grams.


AROMA/FLAVOR

Banana forward with creamy vanilla undertones.


Effects

This is a calming hybrid.


Terpenes

This strain is rich in Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene.

About this strain

Banana Cream Cake, also known as "Banana Cake," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Wedding Cake with Monkey Banana. Banana Cream Cake's THC level hovers around 21%, so this strain may overwhelm some novice cannabis consumers. Leafly readers say Banana Cake produces giggly, happy, and relaxing effects. The dominant terpene is limonene, with a creamy and cool aroma on the exhale with notes of pear, chestnut, and vanilla. Medical marijuana patients choose Banana Cake to relieve symptoms associated with chronic depression, anxiety, and pain. Banana Cake was originally bred by Paisa Grow Seeds. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.


Breeder In House Genetics also has a Banana Cake, which is Banana OG x Wedding Cake. In House Genetics Banana Cake is a Leafly top 12 strain of the 2022 harvest.


Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Florist Farms
Florist Farms
Shop products
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
Notice a problem?Report this item