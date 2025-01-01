BCC x Jealousy | Hybrid | 1G Single



About This Product

Each 1 gram pre-roll contains whole flower — no trim, ever. They're single-sourced, pesticide-free, and rolled right for a smooth pull and a clean burn, just how the plant intended.



Effect: Hybrid

Flavor: Herbal with sweet and spicy undertones

Ingredients: Whole cannabis flower



Why We Love Florist Farms

Located in Cortland, NY, Florist Farms is committed to sustainability. They practice regenerative farming by growing in living soil, using organic compost, and never using pesticides. For over a decade, they have been organic vegetable farmers and donate produce weekly to help support their community. Our friends at Florist Farms are deeply committed to quality and to delivering the cleanest cannabis products in New York State.



Whole Flower • No artificial flavoring • No Pesticides • Non-GMO • 100% Pure Cannabis