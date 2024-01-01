Sleep | Blueberry Gummies | 10pk

by Florist Farms
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Florist Farm’s gummies are vegan and made with real fruit.

10mg THC | 10mg CBN per gummy
10 gummies



Effects
Perfect for taking 30 minutes before bedtime, these gummies help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Each gummy contains THC and CBN, a natural cannabinoid in the cannabis plant that promotes sleepiness.


Ingredients
Organic Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Organic Juice Concentrate, Extra Fine Sugar, Fruit Pectin, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, THC Distillate, CBN Isolate, Organic Sunflower Oil

Why we love this brand
Based in Cortland, NY, Florist Farms is dedicated to crafting potent products through sustainable, organic, and regenerative farming practices. If you are looking for a brand that prioritizes sustainability and purity, Florist Farms is the brand for you.

About
Vegan
No artificial flavoring or dyes
No corn syrup
Dairy free
Gluten free
Soy free
Tree-nut free
Coconut free
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Florist Farms
Florist Farms
Shop products
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
Notice a problem?Report this item