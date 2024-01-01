Black Scotti | 1/2 Gram Joints | 7pk

by Florist Farms
Hybrid
Strain rating:

About this product

WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND
Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.



ABOUT
Each pre roll pack contains 7 half-gram pre rolls for a total of 3.5 grams.


AROMA/FLAVOR

Earthy and sweet with subtle pine undertones.


Effects

This is a calming Indica.


Terpenes

This strain is rich in caryophyllene, pinene, and humulene.

About this strain

Black Scotti is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Biscotti and Zhit. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Black Scotti is 23.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Black Scotti typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Black Scotti’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Scotti, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Logo for the brand Florist Farms
Florist Farms
Shop products
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
