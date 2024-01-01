Enjoy a golden raspberry gummy with a perfect level of THC to bliss you out.

ABOUT

Each tin contains 10 vegan gummies made with real fruit.

CANNABINOIDS

10mg THC

Effects

Calm, peaceful and chill.



WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND

Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

