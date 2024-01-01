Enjoy a golden raspberry gummy with a perfect level of THC to bliss you out. – ABOUT Each tin contains 10 vegan gummies made with real fruit. – CANNABINOIDS 10mg THC – Effects Calm, peaceful and chill.
WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.