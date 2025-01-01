Why we love this brand Based in Cortland, NY, Florist Farms is dedicated to crafting potent products through sustainable, organic, and regenerative farming practices. If you are looking for a brand that prioritizes sustainability and purity, Florist Farms is the brand for you.
About Vegan No artificial flavoring or dyes No corn syrup Dairy free Gluten free Soy free Tree-nut free Coconut free Kosher
Why we love this brand Based in Cortland, NY, Florist Farms is dedicated to crafting potent products through sustainable, organic, and regenerative farming practices. If you are looking for a brand that prioritizes sustainability and purity, Florist Farms is the brand for you.
About Vegan No artificial flavoring or dyes No corn syrup Dairy free Gluten free Soy free Tree-nut free Coconut free Kosher
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.