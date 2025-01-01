Florist Farm’s gummies are vegan and made with real fruit.



10mg THC | 10mg CBD per gummy

2 gummies



Effects

Perfect for when you need to just chill out. Each gummy contains 10mg THC and 10mg CBD. CBD is a natural cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant that helps with reducing stress and anxiety.



Ingredients

Organic Tapioca Syrup, Sugar, Water, Organic Juice Concentrate, Fruit Pectin, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, THC Distillate, CBD Isolate, Organic Sunflower Oil



Why we love this brand

Based in Cortland, NY, Florist Farms is dedicated to crafting potent products through sustainable, organic, and regenerative farming practices. If you are looking for a brand that prioritizes sustainability and purity, Florist Farms is the brand for you.



About

Vegan

No artificial flavoring or dyes

No corn syrup

Dairy free

Gluten free

Soy free

Tree-nut free

Coconut free

Kosher

