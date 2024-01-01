WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND

Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

–

ABOUT

Each tin contains five half-gram prerolls infused with live resin

–

AROMA/FLAVOR

Tropical with notes of tree fruit and tobacco.

–

Effects

This is a balanced hybrid.

Show more