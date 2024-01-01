Infused Live Resin Banana Runtz | 1/2 Gram Joints | 5pk

by Florist Farms
THC —CBD —

About this product

WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND
Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

ABOUT
Each tin contains five half-gram prerolls infused with live resin

AROMA/FLAVOR
Tropical with notes of tree fruit and tobacco.

Effects
This is a balanced hybrid.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Florist Farms
Florist Farms
Shop products
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
