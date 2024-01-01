Do-Si-Do | Quarter Ounce

by Florist Farms
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND
Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

ABOUT
Each jar contains a quarter ounce (7g) of flower.

AROMA/FLAVOR
Fruity and floral

Effects
This is a relaxing indica.

About this strain

Banana Do-Si-Dos, also known as Banana Do-Si-Do,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel happy, giggly, and energetic. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Banana Do-Si-Dos, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Florist Farms
Florist Farms
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
