Dobos Triangle | Quarter Ounce

by Florist Farms
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND
Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.

ABOUT
Each jar contains a quarter ounce (7g) of flower.

AROMA/FLAVOR
Earthy with herbal and skunky notes.

Effects
This is an energizing sativa.

About this strain

  • STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS

  • Feelings:

  • Dobos Triangle effects are mostly energizing.

Dobos Triangle is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Wedding Cake x Bubba Diagonal. This strain has a pungent, earthy aroma with herbal, sweet, and skunky flavors. Consumers and medical patients can enjoy Dobos Triangle’s soothing effects for relaxation, pain management, and insomnia. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dobos Triangle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Florist Farms
Florist Farms
Shop products
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
Notice a problem?Report this item