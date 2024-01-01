About this product
Dobos Triangle | Quarter Ounce
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this strain
Dobos Triangle is an indica-dominant weed strain bred by Purple City Genetics from a genetic cross of Wedding Cake x Bubba Diagonal. This strain has a pungent, earthy aroma with herbal, sweet, and skunky flavors. Consumers and medical patients can enjoy Dobos Triangle’s soothing effects for relaxation, pain management, and insomnia. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Dobos Triangle, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
