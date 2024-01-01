Dry Erase Marker | 1/2 Gram Joints | 7pk

by Florist Farms
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND
Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.



ABOUT
Each pre roll pack contains 7 half-gram pre rolls for a total of 3.5 grams.


AROMA/FLAVOR

Creamy and sweet with earth tones

Effects

This is an uplifting sativa.


Terpenes

This strain is rich in Caryophyllene, Humulene and Limonene.

About this strain

Permanent Marker is a modern cannabis strain and is Leafly Strain of the Year 2023! Los Angeles indie brand Doja Exclusive released the Permanent Marker weed strain in 2022 on both coasts. Bred and grown by Seed Junky Genetics’ JBeezy and selected by Doja Pak, the strain fuses several well-established cultivars: (Biscotti x Sherb Bx) x Jealousy. Floral, soapy, candy, and gassy funk smells fully translate into the taste. It has a lingering, pungent flavor of a soapy funk with a hint of candy and floral gas tones. The potent strain brings out creativity for daytime relaxation, followed up by the munchies and the urge to roll up some more.

About this brand

Florist Farms
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
