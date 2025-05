Enjoy the purity of Florist Farm’s Live Resin vapes, meticulously crafted with Live Resin High Terpene Extract for an authentic, true-to-strain flavor experience. Free from artificial flavoring, these vapes offer a genuine and rich taste that captures the essence of each cannabis strain.



Dulce de Uva is an indica-leaning hybrid with fruity, spicy, and skunky notes.



What is Live Resin? Unlike typical vape extracts, which use dried flower, Live Resin is made by flash-freezing freshly harvested cannabis to lock in its full terpene and cannabinoid profile. This small-batch, craft process captures the plant’s true essence, delivering a smooth, multi-dimensional high.



Meet the Mini Tank: We’ve put hundreds of models of vape hardware to the test, and the C-Cell Mini Tank came out on top - perfect temp, no clogs, and smooth, flavorful hits every time. Rechargeable - USB-C. Charger not included.



Ingredients: 100% Pure LIve Resin

read more