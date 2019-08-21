Durban Poison | Vape Cartridge| 1 g

by Florist Farms
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

1g | Vape Cartridge | Sativa

100% Pure Cannabis Oil and Cannabis Terpenes

Zero Cutting Agents | No Artificial Flavoring
Flavor: Herbal with a fruity kick
Terpene Profile: Terpinolene, Limonene, Myrcene
Enjoy the purity of Florist Farm’s distillate vapes, meticulously crafted with 100% cannabis-derived terpenes for an authentic, true-to-strain flavor experience. Free from artificial flavoring, these vapes offer a genuine and rich taste that captures the essence of each cannabis strain.

About this strain

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

About this brand

Logo for the brand Florist Farms
Florist Farms
Shop products
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
