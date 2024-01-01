Florist Farm’s gummies are vegan and made with real fruit.



10mg THC | 10mg THC-V per gummy



10 gummies



Effects

Struggling to stay energized? Looking for a daytime high without the munchies? Check out THCv Gummies by Florist Farms, now made with real fruit and all vegan ingredients! THCv is a natural part of the cannabis plant that is known for its energizing and appetite-suppressing effects.

Ingredients

Organic Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Organic Extra Fine Sugar, Juice Concentrate, Fruit Pectin, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, THC Distillate, THCv Isolate, Malic Acid, Organic Sunflower Oil

Why we love this brand

Based in Cortland, NY, Florist Farms is dedicated to crafting potent products through sustainable, organic, and regenerative farming practices. If you are looking for a brand that prioritizes sustainability and purity, Florist Farms is the brand for you.



About

Vegan

No artificial flavoring or dyes

No corn syrup

Dairy free

Gluten free

Soy free

Tree-nut free

Coconut free

