Energize | Sour Watermelon Gummies | 10pk

by Florist Farms
About this product

Florist Farm’s gummies are vegan and made with real fruit.

10mg THC | 10mg THC-V per gummy

10 gummies



Effects
Struggling to stay energized? Looking for a daytime high without the munchies? Check out THCv Gummies by Florist Farms, now made with real fruit and all vegan ingredients! THCv is a natural part of the cannabis plant that is known for its energizing and appetite-suppressing effects.


Ingredients
Organic Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Organic Extra Fine Sugar, Juice Concentrate, Fruit Pectin, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, THC Distillate, THCv Isolate, Malic Acid, Organic Sunflower Oil


Why we love this brand
Based in Cortland, NY, Florist Farms is dedicated to crafting potent products through sustainable, organic, and regenerative farming practices. If you are looking for a brand that prioritizes sustainability and purity, Florist Farms is the brand for you.

About
Vegan
No artificial flavoring or dyes
No corn syrup
Dairy free
Gluten free
Soy free
Tree-nut free
Coconut free
About this brand

Florist Farms
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
