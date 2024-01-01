Florist Farm’s gummies are vegan and made with real fruit.



10mg THC per gummy



10 gummies



–



Effects

Experience the perfect high with Florist Farms' Sour Green Apple gummy. Blending tangy flavor with 10mg of THC, it delivers a euphoric experience.

–



Ingredients

Organic Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Organic Juice Concentrate, Extra Fine Sugar for dusting, Fruit Pectin, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, THC Distillate, Malic Acid, Natural Colors, Organic Sunflower Oil

–



Why we love this brand

Based in Cortland, NY, Florist Farms is dedicated to crafting potent products through sustainable, organic, and regenerative farming practices. If you are looking for a brand that prioritizes sustainability and purity, Florist Farms is the brand for you.



About

Vegan

No artificial flavoring or dyes

No corn syrup

Dairy free

Gluten free

Soy free

Tree-nut free

Coconut free

