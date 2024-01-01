Florist Farm’s gummies are vegan and made with real fruit.
10mg THC per gummy
10 gummies
Effects Experience the perfect high with Florist Farms' Sour Green Apple gummy. Blending tangy flavor with 10mg of THC, it delivers a euphoric experience. –
Ingredients Organic Sugar, Organic Tapioca Syrup, Water, Organic Juice Concentrate, Extra Fine Sugar for dusting, Fruit Pectin, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, THC Distillate, Malic Acid, Natural Colors, Organic Sunflower Oil –
Why we love this brand Based in Cortland, NY, Florist Farms is dedicated to crafting potent products through sustainable, organic, and regenerative farming practices. If you are looking for a brand that prioritizes sustainability and purity, Florist Farms is the brand for you.
About Vegan No artificial flavoring or dyes No corn syrup Dairy free Gluten free Soy free Tree-nut free Coconut free
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.