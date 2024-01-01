Tropical Cookies | 1/2 Gram Joints | 7pk

by Florist Farms
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND
Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York.



ABOUT
Each pre roll pack contains 7 half-gram pre rolls for a total of 3.5 grams.


AROMA/FLAVOR

Tropical mango and pineapple.


Effects

This is an energizing hybrid.


Terpenes

This strain is rich in Caryophyllene, Humulene and Linalool.

About this strain

Tropical Cookies is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Pineapple Skunk. Bred by Growers Choice, Tropical Cookies is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tropical Cookies effects make them feel focused, uplifted, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropical Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, headaches, and lack of appetite. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Tropical Cookies features an aroma and flavor profile of pineapple, mango, and pear. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Florist Farms
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
