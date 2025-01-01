Gorilla Glue | Indica | 7-Pack



About This Product

Seven half-gram pre-rolls made from 100% flower - no trim, ever. They're single-sourced, pesticide-free, and rolled for a smooth, clean smoke. Plus, the pocket-sized tin makes them easy to take on the go.



Effect: Indica

Flavor: Earthy with notes of pine and citrus

Ingredients: 3.5g Whole cannabis flower



Why We Love Florist Farms

Located in Cortland, NY, Florist Farms is committed to sustainability. They practice regenerative farming by growing in living soil, using organic compost, and never using pesticides. For over a decade, they have been organic vegetable farmers and donate produce weekly to help support their community. Our friends at Florist Farms are deeply committed to quality and to delivering the cleanest cannabis products in New York State.



Whole Flower • No Artificial Flavoring • No Pesticides • 100% Pure Cannabis