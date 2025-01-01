About this product
Gorilla Glue | Indica | 7-Pack
Seven half-gram pre-rolls made from 100% flower - no trim, ever. They're single-sourced, pesticide-free, and rolled for a smooth, clean smoke. Plus, the pocket-sized tin makes them easy to take on the go.
Effect: Indica
Flavor: Earthy with notes of pine and citrus
Ingredients: 3.5g Whole cannabis flower
Why We Love Florist Farms
Located in Cortland, NY, Florist Farms is committed to sustainability. They practice regenerative farming by growing in living soil, using organic compost, and never using pesticides. For over a decade, they have been organic vegetable farmers and donate produce weekly to help support their community. Our friends at Florist Farms are deeply committed to quality and to delivering the cleanest cannabis products in New York State.
Whole Flower • No Artificial Flavoring • No Pesticides • 100% Pure Cannabis
Florist Farms
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
