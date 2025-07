Gluttony | Indica | Eighth



About This Product

This eighth of Florist Farms flower is hand-trimmed and sustainably grown in greenhouses with living soil at their farm in Cortland, New York. Whether you're rolling up or packing a bowl, expect a smooth, consistent experience rooted in craftsmanship and integrity.



Effect: Indica

Flavor: Sweet and creamy with hints of gas

Ingredients: 3.5 Grams of Cannabis Flower



Why We Love Florist Farms

Located in Cortland, NY, Florist Farms is committed to sustainability. They practice regenerative farming by growing in living soil, using organic compost, and never using pesticides. For over a decade, they have been organic vegetable farmers and donate produce weekly to help support their community. Our friends at Florist Farms are deeply committed to quality and to delivering the cleanest cannabis products in New York State.



Sustainably Grown • Lab Tested • No Artificial Flavoring • No Pesticides

