Gorilla Glue | Rechargeable Vape | 1g

by Florist Farms
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

1g | Vape Pen | Indica

100% Pure Cannabis Oil and Cannabis Terpenes

Zero Cutting Agents | No Artificial Flavoring

Flavor: Earthy with notes of pine and citrus

Enjoy the purity of Florist Farm’s distillate vapes, meticulously crafted with 100% cannabis-derived terpenes for an authentic, true-to-strain flavor experience. Free from artificial flavoring, these vapes offer a genuine and rich taste that captures the essence of each cannabis strain.

About this strain

Grape Gorilla Glue is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Vino OG. Grape Gorilla Glue is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Gorilla Glue effects make them feel relaxed, euphoric, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Gorilla Glue when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, depression, and headaches. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Grape Gorilla Glue features an aroma and flavor profile of grape, butter, and tobacco. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Gorilla Glue, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Florist Farms
Florist Farms
Shop products
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
Notice a problem?Report this item