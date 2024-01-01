WHY WE LOVE THIS BRAND Florist Farms is an organic farm that practices regenerative farming practices based in Cortland, New York. It’s Florist Farms' commitment to making the finest, carefully crafted products free of pesticides, chemicals, and fillers. All from right here in New York. – ABOUT Each special edition Florist Farms rechargeable vape pen contains 1g of high-potency THC pure cannabis oil. – AROMA/FLAVOR Pine with notes of gas – Effects This is a relaxing indica. – Terpenes This strain is rich in Terpinolene, Myrcene and Pinene.
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.